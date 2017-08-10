Severe storm watch for much of the Quad City area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the KWQC viewing area.

Areas affected include Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; Lee; Mercer; Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois and Cedar; Clinton; Jackson; Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa.

Storms could produce strong winds and possibly hail. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are also possible.

Be "weather aware" during the watch period and prepare to take shelter, if necessary.