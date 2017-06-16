Severe thunderstorms leave thousands without power

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Quad Cities area on Thursday, June 15, dumping hail and rain.

The storms left behind some debris, like trees and broken branches, but it also left thousands without power.

Around 8:15 p.m. MidAmerican Energy tweeted that over 6,000 customers were impacted across the QCA. The tweet also said crews were already out working on the issue.

Outages affecting ~6,000 customers in the Quad Cities after tonight's storms. Our crews are working to restore service safely & efficiently. — MidAmerican Energy (@MidAm_EnergyCo) June 16, 2017

A representative from MidAmerican told TV-6 at one point over 8,000 customers across the QCA were without power. By around 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, the power company's outage map showed that the number had dropped to just over 5,000 customers.

The representative also said they would be working overnight and into the morning to restore power. MidAmerican is hoping to have a majority of their customers restored by mid-morning and the full work complete by Friday evening.

The MidAmerican rep also wanted to remind customers to stay away from downed lines.

If you see an outage you can report it to MidAmerican at Report a Power Outage to MidAmerican or by phone at 1-800-799-4443.

Stick with KWQC on-air and online for updates on the power outage and all your future severe weather coverage.