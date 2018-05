The Scott County Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Registry is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Officials say 21-year-old Richard Landis is wanted for 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief, Escape of a Felon, Lascivious Acts with a Child and Sex Offender Registration Violation.

Anyone with information on Landis' whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 563-326-8256.

You can see more photos of Landis by clicking this link.