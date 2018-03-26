Sex trafficking bill heads to President Trump, Craigslist dumps 'personals' section

As of Friday, when you try to click on the "personals" section of Craigslist, a pop up comes up.

That pop up reads:

US Congress just passed HR 1865, "FOSTA", seeking to subject websites to criminal and civil liability when third parties (users) misuse online personals unlawfully.

Any tool or service can be misused. We can't take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking craigslist personals offline. Hopefully we can bring them back some day.

To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!

HR1865 is called the Online Sex Trafficking Act which will hold websites like Craigslist accountable for sex trafficking on their platform.

"A lot of sex trafficking happens online," said Alyse Hardin, the Supervisor Services Director at Braking Traffik. "That is the new track."

Hardin says the bill is a milestone for trafficking survivors.

"It's a huge historic and major legislative victory to fight to stop human trafficking," Hardin says. "It's a big win for the movement."

Even though Craigslist shut down the "personals" section, Hardin says there are a handful of other sites that have known links to traffickers, including Backpage.com.

Backpage does have a warning for users telling them to be aware and report suspicious activity, though it's unclear if this is a reaction to the recent bill or not.

Backpage recently got rid of its escort section. A 2016 study from Creighton University says 360 individuals were posted on their escort page from the Quad Cities. Though its unclear if or how many were trafficking victims.

Hardin says Backpage and Craigslist are the most visible pages used by traffickers, but there are others that are harder to get to.

"I think it just depends on the trafficker and what kind of population they're trying to target," she said. "A lot of websites you have to have passwords and login information."

The bill curbing the trafficking problem online will now head to President Trump's desk, he is expected to sign it. All of the QC area Representatives and Senators voted for the bill.

"It brings justice for survivors," Hardin said. "It's a huge win on the survivor side of things."