Sexual assault awareness event planned in Rock Island - Feb. 3

An event is being held Saturday, February 3, to bring awareness to sexual assault. Organizers say it's a chance for the Augustana and Quad Cities communities to unite and provide support for survivors.

The event will begin with a silent, candle lit walk from the lower Augustana quad near the library, to the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue Rock Island. Participants are are asked to gather in the quad at 6:30 p.m., with the walk beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will hear from +impact, Her Campus and survivor stories between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. According to organizers, the venue is booked until midnight, so people are encouraged to stay to share survivor stories and engage in further discussion.