'She loved her family', 'She loved Harry Potter', Mollie Tibbetts' brother speaks at vigil

Iowa City residents and University of Iowa students spend Wednesday night remembering the life of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. A vigil was held one day after officials recovered her body in rural Central Iowa.

Police have 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera in custody in connection with Mollie's death.

KWQC Photo Journalist Kevin Kohr was at the vigil Wednesday night where family and friends gathered to remember Mollie.

"I'd like to start by thanking everyone," Mollie Tibbetts' brother Jake began. "That doesn't know Mollie, didn't know Mollie but felt the need to come support our family. From our family, from our friends, from the community of Brooklyn, we thank you from the bottom of our heart. The stories you've all heard about Mollie over the last month, they're incredible. She was incredible, and we're going to miss her dearly. But to be honest what made her so special was she was just like anyone standing here. She loved to run, she loved Harry Potter, she loved the Hawks. She loved her family, she loved her friends, she was goofy, she was clumsy. She made mistakes, she made up to them. She fought with her siblings, a lot. That's what we're going to miss the most, her just being her normal self."

"I think the most important thing about is she was friends with almost everyone that she saw," Mollie's friend Breck Goodman said during the vigil. "Even if it was just passing her on the way to class, she would smile and you would feel some sort of comfort because 'hey, that really short girl smiled at me, this day's going to be good.'"

The family of Mollie Tibbetts released a statement earlier Wednesday afternoon. You can read that statement in full at this link.