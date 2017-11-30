Shed fully engulfed in fire in Dubuque County

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to 23473 Seymour Lane just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shed fire.

Fire departments from Epworth, Farley, Peosta and Holy Cross helped respond, and upon arrival the responding units found the building to be fully engulfed. The fire was put out and the building and its contents were considered a total loss.

55-year-old James Seymour, the owner of the building, reported the building contained farm equipment and approximately 40 round bales of corn stalks.

The total loss is estimated at $85,000.

The cause remains under investigation, but the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.