Development spurring in Moline

Moline, Illinois is seeing a lot of momentum according to city leaders.

Mills Chevrolet left Moline last year, but several construction projects have made the area more appealing to developers. There's already interest in the former car dealership.

Moline's mayor says it's just one of many exciting projects the city is looking forward to.

“John Deere Road is the busiest expressway in the Quad Cities already, and it’s expected to increase, and that's why retailers are interested in that property,” Mayor Stephanie Acri said.

She says a developer wants to rehab the Mills Chevrolet dealership sitting empty on the corner of John Deer Road and 16th Street.

“That dealership was very important to Moline. It brought in a lot of sales tax revenue and to lose it, it's a wonderful thing that it’s so quickly repopulated,” Acri said.

Additional sales tax opportunities are something the city is focused on.

“We’re very interested in our infrastructure and in order to finance our infrastructure and to manage it we need additional sales tax dollars.”

The Mills property project is not a done deal yet, but the development would put eight to 11 new restaurants and retailers across the street from South Park Mall.

“When you have a lot of activity in an area it helps the retail of the mall too,” Acri said.

Closer to the riverfront Moline is preparing for phase two of the I74 Corridor Project, and working diligently to find a developer for the Spiegel building.

“Now we're just looking for some ideas and some development plans,” Acri said. “I still think we're on a trajectory where we'll be able to come to a resolution by the end of this year.”

The Mills development is a $6.5 million dollar project. The city would help with some of that, but nothing is official yet.

Acri says it will have to go before council for approval and they will be looking for public input.

The City of Moline has a more detailed plan on its website.

