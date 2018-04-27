Shell casings found on North Gaines Street following shots fired incident in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of North Gaines in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located casings at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.