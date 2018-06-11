Shelter helping man and his cat back on their feet

A Davenport man is finally reunited with his cat, thanks to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter. The man and his cat were separated due to homelessness.

“It's hard to deny the connection between Terry Trauffer and his best friend Bridget. The two have known each other since Terry's sister adopted her and they have been inseparable since then.

“She adopted me, I didn't accept her, she adopted me,” said Trauffer, Bridget’s owner.

16-year-old Bridget has been by Terry's side from good times to bad.

“I was going to do some cutting on myself. I was in bed doing it and she hopped up on the bed and looked at me. That was it, I just couldn't,” said Trauffer.

Terry was looking for housing when he was diagnosed with a bacterial lung infection. He ended up being hospitalized for six weeks and ended up becoming homeless. He says he didn't want to put Bridget through the same thing, so he reached out to Kings Harvest for help, even though it was hard.

“To see those sad eyes looking at you, that's all I could see from her were those sad eyes,” said Trauffer.

Staff at the shelter knew how much Bridget meant to Terry, so they took her in.

“When you see them together and you see the love and bond that's there, we wanted to help,” said Rochelle Dougall, Assistant Director of Kings Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter.

Even when they were apart, he would call to check on her. Since he’s been out of the hospital, he’s also been visiting her twice a day. Terry says he’s grateful to the shelter for all they have done.

“These people have all become angels to me. This is one of the reasons, the world keeps going round and round and the happiness in the world,” said Trauffer.

The shelter says seeing the reunion between the two is what makes their job worthwhile.

“Being able to help Terry and seeing him come back in after being sick. It makes running the shelter and doing all the work, which we do completely worth it,” said Dougall.

For better, for worse, in sickness and in health. These two plan to remain together in the future.

Terry is still homeless and trying to get back on his feet, so the shelter started a donation drive to raise money for first month’s rent for him and Bridget. So far, they have raised $4,500. They plan to surprise him this week.

