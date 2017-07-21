Shelter seeks owner of giant 31-pound cat

Stray cats show up at animal shelters all the time, but rarely are they this husky.

“We have never had a cat this big in the 10 years I’ve been here,” said Ginny Jenrette of Chatham County Animal Services (CCAS). “I also worked at a veterinary clinic prior to this and the largest cat I had seen there was 26 pounds.”

This feline, which is being kept in an office because he is too large to fit properly inside a standard kennel, weighs in at 31.4 pounds.

After he was brought in as a stray on Monday, CCAS posted on its Facebook page a photo of the animated cat being held by an employee cheerfully struggling with the load.

The wildly successful post seeking the owner has generated more than 1,700 comments and been shared 12,000 times as of Friday morning.

Even with that exposure, no one has come forward to claim the animal who Jenrette describes as “friendly, neutered and clearly well fed.”

“He has had someone looking after him,” Jenrette said.

The normal weight for a typical domestic cat is between 8 and 10 pounds while some breeds and frames can range 12 to 18 pounds.

Maine Coons can grow as large as 25 pounds, but CCAS says this cat is not a Maine Coon and his 31.4 pounds is far beyond healthy.

If the owner does not come forward by next week, the portly pet, which has no identification or microchip, will be put up for adoption.

So many have expressed interest that CCAS has decided the only fair way is to hold a drawing.

The shelter says in a recent Facebook post that whoever wins must sign a document acknowledging the feline “will need some pretty extensive vet care” including an exam, blood work, and a diet plan prescribed by a veterinarian.

“None of these things are cheap and we need to ensure his new family are willing and able to give him that.”