Sheriff: Body of drowning victim recovered from Upper Iowa River

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews have recovered the victim of an apparent drowning on the Upper Iowa River.
According to a news release, the drowning happened Sunday afternoon northwest of Decorah.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating and is not providing any additional information at this time.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
The Iowa State Patrol and Winneshiek Medical Center assisted in the recovery.