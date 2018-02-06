Sheriff Lane: Scott County needs more correctional officers

The Scott County Jail is historically understaffed and now Sheriff Tim Lane is trying to put an end to overtime costs. Sheriff Tim Lane asked the county board of supervisors today to over-hire the current one vacant position for a correctional officer.

To do this, Sheriff Lane would hire four people for one position to cover for anticipated vacancies throughout the year.

Due to understaffing, correctional officers have to work overtime. A typical shift is twelve hours but if there’s overtime it’s sixteen hours.

“The idea here is we balance this out and we put a bit of a stop to the massive amount of overtime that these people have had to work,” says Sheriff Tim Lane.

One correctional officer hopes the board approves this.

“If we don't have enough staff to cover operations then sometimes the unit has to get, the jails get placed on lock down status, which interrupts the inmates normal activities which causes them to be more upset which causes more mental stress on the officer,” says Zachary Metzger, a Scott County Corrections Officer.

Sheriff Lane wrote in a memo to the board, there would be no additional cost to adding more employees. As the budget stands, there’s an extra $208,000 that would be used for this purpose.

