Henry County Sheriff Deputies help deliver baby

Two Henry County sheriff's deputies have a new job title on their resume. They were there to help a woman when she suddenly went into labor at home.

“Attention Cambridge ambulance you are needed for a 911 call,” said dispatcher. “For a female whose water just broke, fourth child,”

It was a call that Skye Green and the Henry County Sheriff's Department were not expecting.

“As soon as my water broke, I was like Oh, I’m not going to make it to the hospital,” said Green.

“You just never really know when you are going to get that call,” said Christine Wrigley, Telecommunicator Deputy. “It's either deliver a baby or have a barking dog,”

Green woke up because she was having contractions and everything sped up from there.

“Then they started to really hurt and this being my fourth kid, I knew that obviously something wasn't right,” said Green.

She asked her grandmother to call 911. As police arrived, she was already in labor.

“Yeah, there's no stopping him at all,” said Green.

Deputy David Smutzer says he's responded to calls like this before, but is usually not as involved.

“Normally I get lucky enough to watch the other siblings,” said Smutzer. “While the father or somebody takes care of the actual birth of the child,”.

As Smutzer relayed the instructions dispatcher Christine Wrigley gave him over the phone. Green's grandmother helped deliver the baby.

“It just happened so fast,” said Jean Pinnick, grandmother of Green. “It was like zoom, she just had him,”

45 minutes later, a beautiful baby boy was born and a memorable experience that green and the sheriff's department will never forget.

“Yeah, I totally don't want to do that again. That was horrible,” said Green.

“It's something that I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life you know,” said Pinnick.

“That's one of the top ten, that you will always remember,” said Wrigley.

The sheriff's department says this was all possible because of everyone's teamwork. The deputy and dispatcher were also recognized by the department for their teamwork and professionalism.

