Sheriff releases details in death of Brian and Michelle Glasz

18-year-old Gavin Glasz has been charged for his parents' murders. He is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office has released its arrest affidavit detailing the circumstances around the Glasz murder investigation. The details are graphic.

Officers originally went to the Glasz home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 to perform a welfare check after Brian Glasz did not report for work on time.

Police crews were on scene for about an hour Tuesday morning, knocking on the door and trying to call the family without answer. After an hour a deputy entered the home through an unlocked window. According to the deputy, it was at that time that the son, 18-year-old Gavin Glasz walked up to the house. Officers noticed injuries on Gavin Glasz hand. He claimed he cut it on a barbed wire fence while out for a run.

Officers placed Glasz under arrest for an unrelated warrant. At that time, deputies report Glasz told officers he had not seen his mother in four days, and his father since the weekend. As he was being searched, officers found over $800 in cash in his pocket and what appeared to be blood on the money.

When the deputy re-entered the home he discovered a body of a man wrapped in a comforter in the laundry room of the house. It appears his throat had been cut.

The body of a woman wrapped in a blanket was found in a room in the basement.

A detective later interviewed a man who says he came by the house at 7:00 AM on the 13th. He told the detective he stopped by the house to pick up a load of corn to take to ADM. The man told the detective he saw Gavin Glasz at that time, and even spoke to him. Gavin Glasz reportedly told the man his father had gotten a ride into work with someone else.

During their investigation, the Clinton County Sheriff's Officers found bloody items in the sink, washing machine and other areas. Officers say it appears attempts were made to clean up the blood.

A review by detectives of the surveillance cameras on the property show Gavin Glasz entering and leaving the home multiple times on the morning of Tuesday, June 13, 2017. In the video, detectives say he appears to be wearing light colored sweat pants with dark stains on them that appear to be blood stains. He later reappears in different clothes.

Detectives also say during an interview with a friend of Gavin Glasz, the friend says the night before Glasz made a comment about how, "My mom and dad need to be with my grandpa; off this earth." He also told detectives Glasz made comments about stabbing people.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner positively identified the bodies of Brian and Michelle Glasz. The manner of death is ruled a homicide. Brian Glasz's cause of death is multiple sharp force injuries,

strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head. Michelle Glasz's cause of death is strangulation and multiple sharp force injuries.