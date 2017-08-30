Sheriff suggests shipping inmates to Houston

The sheriff of Bristol County, Massachusetts, is offering to send inmates to Texas to help with cleanup and rebuilding efforts related to Hurricane Harvey.

Sheriff Tom Hodgson says he's had about 10 inmates express interest in assisting with relief efforts.

"We've already heard that there's not going to be enough carpenters to help rebuild Houston," Hodgson said Tuesday. "Why not have inmates who want to take advantage of the opportunity in a rehabilitative setting go there and help the people of Houston?"

Other Massachusetts lawmakers are calling the proposal unrealistic. One even called it "ridiculous."

"This has to rank up there with the first and second most ridiculous suggestions, the first being sending the inmates to the Mexican border to build a wall," said state Rep. Alan Silvia, a Democrat who represents Fall River and is the vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. "I can't even believe that he would think that one single inmate would travel from the commonwealth to Texas."

