Sheriff warns public after another Iowa bear sighting

This is getting to be a regular thing.

A bear was sighted on Wednesday in rural Mahaska County, about two hours west of the Quad Cities.

What is believed to be a black bear was seen wandering a soybean field.

“Although law enforcement was unable to locate this animal they did find hair that they believe belongs to a black bear,” according to a Mahaska County Sheriff press release. “The hair will be sent to the (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) lab for testing.”

This sighting is the latest in a string of bear reports state officials have received in recent weeks and months, which include reports in Tama and Iowa Counties.

The Mahaska County Sheriff released photos of Wednesday's sighting showing the animal near at least one home.

Investigators do not believe the bear is a threat to the public and will eventually leave Iowa.

However, they warn the public to not approach or feed a bear and to keep pets and children indoors if one is spotted.

The public is asked, however, to report any sighting to law enforcement.