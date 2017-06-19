Sherrard is among local fire districts in need of volunteers

One local fire department is putting out a call for help of its own. The Sherrard Fire Protection District is looking to recruit as volunteer numbers are nearing an all-time low.

The district covers 57 square miles and includes Sherrard, Fyre Lake, Swedona, Preemption and everything in between. Right now, the active duty member roster in Sherrard is 20 people. Fire officials say they'd like to be at 30.

"The requirements have changed slightly. I think there's an increase in training requirements by the state of Illinois, but I think a lot of it is just how busy people are," said Lt. Tony Ward.

Volunteers say they aren't the only ones dealing with low numbers recently. Many neighboring departments are seeing the same thing. It impacts the services they can provide and ultimately, the level of public safety.

"By the time we get there, there's a delay. If you've got to sit and wait on people the first thing we're going to do is call a box alarm and get more people in route," added Ward.

Tucker Ward, 18, is finishing up his first year with the department. As a student with a full-time job, he says there's still flexibility in being a member of the team.

"The department is very good about making sure you get in your training hours so that we can stay on the department. They set us up with like online classes," he said.

Like others, he enjoys being a part of a first responder family and helping his own neighbors.

"You see people on the street, or like your neighbors, you volunteer and you're local so these are people that you know. It's not like they're total strangers," added Tucker.

Volunteers are hoping to grow their force to make for a safer environment for their community and their team. Sherrard fire officials say there are many roles volunteers can be involved in and there is weekly training on Monday evenings where anyone interested can go and see what it's all about. There is also an explorer program for those under 18 who want to be involved. Visit www.sherrardfire.org for more information.

Another good opportunity for information is the 49th annual Fish Fry at the department at 101 E 1st Street in Sherrard. It happens on July 8th and includes a fireman's 8K charity run at 8 a.m. Food is served from 11 a.m. To 7 pm.