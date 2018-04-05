Sherrard schools on "soft lockdown" due to possible fugitive in the area

Sherrard School Superintendent Alan Boucher tells TV-6 both Sherrard High School and Sherrard Grade School's are on a "soft lockdown".

A soft lockdown means they check the doors, which are locked at all times, and they keep the students inside. Students are not allowed to go outside for recess or have outdoor P.E. Classes are being held as usual.

The school's received a call from the sheriff's office a couple of hours ago that a fugitive may be in the area about 2-3 miles away. The school district imposed the soft lockdown as a precaution.

TV-6 reached out to Rock Island County when asked if they were actively searching for a fugitive in the area and they were unable to comment.

