UPDATE: Judge sets $500K bond for Nikolas Cruz brother

1:40 p.m.

A judge has set bond at $500,000 for the younger brother of suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz after he was arrested for trespassing at the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down.

Eighteen-year-old Zachary Cruz had a bond hearing Tuesday. The state sought a $750,000 bond, noting that he had admitted visiting the campus two other times since the shooting. Prosecutors also said he had been observed during an earlier jail visit with his brother saying that Nikolas Cruz is famous.

Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ordered Zachary to stay away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School if he's released. She also said the home where he is living in Palm Beach County should be searched for weapons.

Deputies say he rode his skateboard onto the campus Monday afternoon, saying he was there to "reflect on the school schooling and to soak it in."

He is being held in the same jail where his 19-year-old brother is.

___

11:15 a.m.

Police have told the Miami Herald that a gun buy-back program has taken 128 guns off the streets, including two assault weapons turned in by a father who lives near the Florida school where 17 people were killed.

Attorney Steve Hemmert says in a Facebook post shared 87,000 times that he has "eliminated the hypocrisy of these guns" from his house and can now "feel comfortable" calling on the government to ban them.

Hemmert says his 14-year-old daughter helped him build one of the military-style assault rifles from scratch. After the Florida shooting, she told her father that she plans to wear only sneakers to school, in case she has to run.

___

8:20 a.m.

The brother of the 19-year-old who confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school woke up in jail Tuesday following his arrest for trespassing on the campus.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Zachary Cruz, 18, on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus after being warned to stay away. They put him in the same Fort Lauderdale jail where his brother, Nikolas Cruz, has been housed since the Feb. 14 shooting.

An initial court appearance on the misdemeanor charge was set later Tuesday. The bond amount for his release was just $25.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie called Zachary Cruz's actions odd. "I understand it does creep people out," he said.

According to an arrest report, Zachary Cruz told officers he came to the school to "reflect on the school shooting and soak it all in." He did not resist arrest and the report made no mention of any weapons.

Zachary Cruz, who turned 18 a week after the school shooting, has been living in Lantana, Florida, with a family friend, Rocxanne Deschamps, since the mother of both boys died in November. Their father died some years earlier.

Deschamps was scheduled Tuesday to hold a news conference in New York City with her attorney, the well-known lawyer Gloria Allred, about why she took the boys in.

Nicholas Cruz was living with a different family when the Stoneman Douglas shooting took place. His attorney has said he will plead guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder if prosecutors will waive the death penalty, which they have refused to do.

Police records show Zachary Cruz has also had a troubled life, although no arrest record. His mother, Lynda Cruz, made frequent calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office about him running away, refusing to go to school, being rude and disrespectful and attempting to break things in their Parkland home. Some of the calls go back to when Zachary was 11 years old.

One report from October 2013 said Mrs. Cruz reported that Zachary was trying to break windows in the house and had "refused to go to bed and was banging on the door after being locked out."

Earlier, in August 2012, sheriff's deputies reported that Mrs. Cruz told them Zachary "is rude and always runs away from home ... refuses to follow house rules."

After the shooting, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Zachary told deputies that "he and his friends, when they were younger, had bullied Nikolas, which he now regrets ever doing. Zachary wishes that he had been 'nicer' to his brother" and that there may be resentment between the two "as Nikolas may have been the favored brother."

___

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt