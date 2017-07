Police are searching for suspects after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police on the scene say one person was found shot, but is expected to survive.

Officers were seen in the alley of Sturdevant between 13th and 14th. They were also seen outside a gym. That's where the report to police came from, but it is not involved in the shooting.

