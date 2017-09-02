Shootings in Chicago going down

Some encouraging news in Chicago as August ended with far fewer homicides and shootings than during August of last year.

Chicago police say there were 50 homicides in August compared to 95 recorded in August 2016. And there were 263 shootings for the month compared to 482 last August.

For the year, there have been 454 homicides - 35 fewer than occurred during the same period last year. And there have been 1,957 shootings - nearly 400 fewer than during the same period last year.

Police attribute the drop in part to an increase in gun arrests. They also say the expanded use of technology that has allowed them to dispatch officers more quickly to crime scenes has played a role.

