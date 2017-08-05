Shoppers are taking advantage of Iowa's annual sales tax holiday

August 4th and 5th were Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday. Shoppers have the opportunity to buy clothes and shoes tax-free.

The annual holiday is helping many families get their children back together for their school year. Businesses who are open during the holiday weekend are required to participate in the tax holiday.

Some shoppers even crossed state lines to shop in Iowa. Illinois residents Jaelynn and Laurie Decrane said they drove from Sterling, Illinois to get school clothes.

“You know whatever money you can save when you're trying to get ready for school it's important,” said Decrane.

People lined up in Kohls with their clothes for the tax holiday. Kohl’s manager Kim Allen said employees prepared for the weekend as if it was Black Friday.

“It's just a great time for families to get out do their back to school shopping, there are great discounts throughout the store,” said Allen.

Allen said it took approximately two weeks to prepare the store.

“We start making sure that all of our basics are filled all of our shoes are filled. The associates are just ready to have fun with people,” said Allen.

It wasn’t just Illinois people enjoying the sales; family from Nebraska did some early shopping as well. Renee Bayer and Jodi Martin said they have always known about the Iowa tax-free sales and thought they would take a trip this year.

“Just buying shoes itself is expensive plus all of their back to school backpacks and supplies,” said Martin.

Some shoppers said the weekend is a much-needed money saver. Illinois resident Scott Devaney said he looks forward to the holiday weekend each year.

“We have six kids all together. The savings is huge we want to stock up as much as we can this weekend, you know, it's extra clothes,” said Devaney.

Laurie Decrane echoed those thoughts.

“Anyone who's got more than one child, when you go to register them for school, you have all your school fees. It’s costing me $160 dollars just to register for school.”

Managers of Kohl’s said for every pair of denim purchased, $1 goes toward the Boys and Girls Club of America.

