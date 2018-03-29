Shortage in porch light causes fire at Clinton residence

Fire officials say a short in an outside wire that went to a porch light caused a fire at a Clinton home on Wednesday, March 28.

Th Clinton Fire Department responded to the 700 block of 12th Avenue South at 2:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from a home. Upon arrival, responding firefighters found a two-story wood frame house with smoke showing from the outside wall and from the attic area. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly, however, the home sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The estimated damage is around $25,000 and was covered by insurance. No injuries were reported.

The fire department responded with two engine, one ladder truck, two ambulances and 12 firefighters. The Camanche Fire Department also responded with an engine and four firefighters, the departments were also assisted by the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Street Department.