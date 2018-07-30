Shortage of homes slows Quad City housing market

A new report shows a bump up in pending home sales for June nationwide, but sales are still down compared to last year.

That's also the trend in the Quad Cities. Caroline Ruhl, CEO of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors says part of the problem is that inventory is at a 19 year low. She also says 25 percent of recent sales have been to investors, which also ties-up homes that may move on the market.

She says the biggest shortage can be found in homes that are $200,000 or less.

Click the video to hear what else she had to say about the market.