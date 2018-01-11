UPDATE: Officers exchange gunfire with suspect during standoff at truck stop on I-80

The Iowa State Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting on Interstate 80 at the rest area near Lime City, just east of the 267 mile marker.

The Iowa State Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to a shots-fired incident at the Pilot truck stop near the Atalissa exit on Interstate 80 on Thursday, January 11, 2018. (Chantelle Navarro/KCRG-TV9)

The suspect then drove west on I-80 about two miles and exited at the Atalissa exit, where he fired more shots at motorists at the Pilot Travel Center, according to a news release.

Troopers caught up to the suspect on County Road X46 (Atalissa Road) and exchanged gunfire with him.

After a brief standoff, officers took the suspect into custody. Authorities have not released the suspect's name nor the names of officers involved in the shooting.

Authorities said no one was injured.

