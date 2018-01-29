Shots fired between chasing cars in Davenport, one arrested

Police say one person was arrested after shots were fired from at least one of two vehicles involved in an incident Sunday afternoon, January 28.

Around 3:11 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Howell Street and the 400 block of Fillmore after receiving simultaneous calls of shots fired. The callers described two vehicles chasing and ramming one another as shots were fired from at least one vehicle. Officers say they located one of the involved vehicles in the area of 2200 Telegraph Road.

According to police, 23-year-old Adan Herrera of Davenport was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, no registration and no insurance.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.