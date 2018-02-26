Shots-fired incident leads to crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are covering multiple crime scenes after a report of shots-fired on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 in Davenport.

Officers responded to 4900 North Elsie Street and the 3100 block of North Fairmount Street just after noon. Police determined the incidents were related after witnesses reported seeing two vehicles engaged in a chase while shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles.

An officer located a vehicle fitting the description of one that was involved in the area of Division Street and West Central Park Avenue.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off. Officers lost sight of the vehicle in the 800 block of Madison Street.

A short time later, police received a report of a crash in the area of 1300 Cedar Street. TV-6 was there as police investigated a black car with its wheels snapped off. Officers believe the vehicle was the one being pursued earlier. Witnesses say the people inside the car ran from the scene. Officers located and detained two people.

No injuries have been reported and police continue to investigate.

