Should the QC college teams have their own Super Bowl?

St. Ambrose and Augustana football players joined Quad Cities Today to talk Super Bowl predictions but also the possibility of the QC hosting a different kind of Super Bowl.

The two teams are located just across the river from each other, but don't meet during the season. Despite this, the players are all for hosting a Super Bowl where the Bees face off with the Vikings.

"It would be fun. I know our JV teams have gone against each other, but it would be nice to see both varsity teams go head to head," said St. Ambrose Quarterback, Jake Romani. "With, you know ,just being so close across the river and everything, definitely be a good rivalry."

"I think it would be a very high intensity game," said Augustana Defensive End, Daniel Tjaden. "I think both sides, a lot of kids come from the same area. Both sides have a lot of pride in their schools, and I think it would be a very fun place to claim bragging rights over the Quad Cities."

In terms of Super Bowl Sunday, Romani said he is a long-time Patriots fan, even claiming Tom Brady's number. The St. Ambrose Quarterback said he's excited to watch big game. Meanwhile, like some other football fans out there, some of the Augustana players were hoping for a non-Patriots Super Bowl.

No matter what the predictions, these players will have to wait and see what's in store for Super Bowl LII. Meanwhile, maybe a QC Super Bowl will pick up traction.