Shower Wrap Up This Morning Followed By Great Weather Through Friday

Showers will wrap up this morning south of I-80 by 10AM. Clouds will be slow to clear, but enough peeks of sunshine should push highs close to 80° this afternoon. This is just the start of what will be a beautiful stretch of weather in the QCA. Lots of sunshine is on the way from Wednesday through Friday as high pressure moves into the area. This will give us highs in the 80s each afternoon with comfortable humidity. Get out and enjoy it because active weather does return this weekend with the chance for stronger storms Saturday afternoon/evening.