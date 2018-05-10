Showers, Storms & Cooler Air Likely This Weekend

Get out and enjoy the sunshine and 70s/80s today because showers, storms and cooler air are likely this weekend. A front will stall out over the KWQC viewing area over the next several days and meander north and south wreaking havoc on area temperatures. Simply put if you're north of the front temps will be in the 50/60s with rain and if you're south of front you will be in breezy and warm with highs in the 80s close to 90°.

Tonight the front looks to be north of highway 30, so most rain chances will be to our north, but this should push the front near the I-80 corridor by Friday night. So storms are likely Friday night into Saturday morning for the QC. Right now highs looks to be in the 60s on Saturday with rounds of showers while areas near Burlington will be close to 90° and Galena only in the 50s.

The threat for severe storms is relatively low over the upcoming days, but stray strong storm wouldn't be a surprise. Some areas will pick up 1"-2" of rain by Sunday which could lead to longer cresting on area rivers.

This is a forecast that will likely change on a daily basis so it will be a good idea to check the weather frequently if you have outdoor plans.