Siemens closing Burlington Plant, 125 employees losing jobs

Siemens announced today it will be closing its Burlington, Iowa facility. 125 people currently work at the Siemens’ Power and Gas, Power Generation Services, and Dresser-Rand businesses..

A spokesman says the reductions will happen in two phases over the next year.

"This difficult decision was made as part of a necessary global plan to enable Siemens to meet the competitive pressures in the energy market by reducing costs while best serving our customers," the statement sent to KWQC said.

Siemens says it will help to identify opportunities at other companies in the area to provide support to those affected.

The employees will receive a severance package and career counseling servifces.

"We thank all employees for their continued hard work, dedicated service, and professionalism," the statement said.

At the end of January, Siemens also laid off around 200 employees at the Fort Madison facility.