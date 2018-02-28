Sign campaign to show the Quad Cities is a welcoming community

You may notice red, white and blue signs popping up outside homes and businesses. They aren't election signs but rather the result of a group, One Human Family QCA, distributing them and asking people to use them as a way to promote the Quad Cities as a welcoming community.

Organizers say the idea is to combat fliers from white supremacist groups that showed up in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island earlier this month.

The goal of the Welcome Neighbor Yard Sign Project is to be able to go anywhere in the Quad Cities and see them displayed.

The signs are available for a suggested $10 donation to One Human Family QCA, Inc. and can be picked up at St. John’s Lutheran Church (4501 7th Ave, Rock Island), Trinity Lutheran Church-Moline (1330 13th St, Moline) and at SIS International Fair Trade Store (108 E 2nd St, Davenport), Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities

(2930 W Locust, Davenport), St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (2400 Middle Rd, Bettendorf), and the Catholic Diocese of Davenport (780 W Central Park Ave, Davenport).

One church pastor is personally offering a prize of twelve bottles of assorted wines to the most sign-decorated neighborhood. Residents can send a picture to info@onehumanfamilyqca.org.

One Human Family is also planning to go door-to-door with signs and flyers in a couple of neighborhoods, soon. To volunteer or to donate money for signs, email info@onehumanfamilyqca.org.

For more information, contact Rabbi Henry Karp at 563.505.8823 or Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563.940.9630

