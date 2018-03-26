Sign wrong; Five Guys apparently coming to Bettendorf not Davenport

Well, this is weird.

A sign appearing Monday morning in a vacant west Davenport building saying the Five Guys Burger and Fries chain is “coming soon” is apparently not accurate.

The sign was posted on the window of the former Wendy’s restaurant at 3219 West Kimberly Road, next to the West Kimberly Walmart.

A representative with the Five Guys corporate office in Virginia told KWQC Monday morning that, according to records in the company's computer system, the first Five Guys store in Davenport was not expected to open until "2020."

KWQC phoned the leasing phone number appearing next to the “coming soon” sign, and our call was returned by John Ginsburg of GMX Realty, who says he represents Five Guys' real estate development in Iowa.

Ginsburg says Five Guys is not opening a store in west Davenport and he does not know why the sign is posted.

However, Ginsburg did tell KWQC that Five Guys is acquiring property in Bettendorf, Iowa and would open a store there “by the end of 2018.”

Ginsburg would not offer further details about the Bettendorf location and said he was investigating the “coming soon” sign in west Davenport.

Five Guys has a cult-like following, and excited Quad Cities fans were buzzing with excitement Monday morning on social media.

The Five Guys Wikipedia page describes the menu as being “centered on hamburgers offered with American cheese or bacon, kosher style hot dogs, grilled cheese and vegetable sandwiches.

Five Guys uses buns that are sweeter and ‘eggier’ than normal buns. Fresh-cut French fries are the sole side item, available salted only in ‘Five Guys style’ or seasoned ‘Cajun style.’”

The chain is reported as having 1,000 locations as of 2016, with the nearest location to the Quad Cities currently being in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to the Five Guys website.