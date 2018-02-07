Significant Snow Likely By Friday-Winter Storm Watch Issued

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 3 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m Friday.

The onslaught of winter weather will continue as we end this work week. Conditions are coming together for our second significant snow event of the week. While there are still a lot of questions it is a good bet that on average we will see 2"-5" of snow area wide.

This system will be similar to Monday's with a narrow band of heavier snow where amounts will be 6" or more! This current trend is north of I-80 of the heavier snow bands, but this will likely change several times in the next 36 hours. Winds will be a bit stronger with this system as well, but won't reach blizzard category. While confidence is not high on exact amounts confidence is high that this will be a high impact system that will lead to travel troubles and delays/early dismissals/cancellations on Friday.

The reason confidence is low on snowfall amounts is due to the lack of consistency in the models. Right now there is a range from as little as 2" of snow by the weekend to as much as 12"! If I'm a betting man, I'd say we will end up somewhere between there. That being said, this will be a forecast to pay attention to the next few days.

