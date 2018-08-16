'Significant Update' to be announced in search for Jake Wilson

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has announced there will be a significant update on the search for Jake Wilson.

The 16-year-old was last seen on April 7 in La Porte City before going on a walk to a nearby creek.

During a 4 p.m. press conference, La Porte City Police Chief Brecher and Sheriff Anthony Thompson are expected to speak.

Authorities have not released any more information as to what the significant update will be.

Wilson weighs 135-pounds, has hazel eyes, and blonde hair.

If you have any information regarding Jake Wilson, call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).