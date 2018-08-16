Human remains found near Wolf Creek

A medical examiner's office has confirmed human remains have been found in the area of where 16-year-old Jake Wilson's disappearance happened.

Authorities made the announcement during a press conference at the fire department on Thursday.

Authorities say it matches what they are looking for. Their first reports of the human remains were on Tuesday.

They have not confirmed that it is Wilson and will not comment on if the clothing matches what Wilson was last seen.

Authorities say they initially searched the area near where the body was found during searches months ago. They say the water was higher during the time they searched the area.

Sheriff Tony Thomspon is asking kayakers to stay off of Wolf Creek as they work on the investigation.

Thompson said the area had been combed over ten times before the remains were found.

On Wednesday and Thursday 25 to 30 people each day have been working on the investigation.

Authorities say they plan on searching around a half mile radius where the remains were found southwest of La Porte City.

Wilson was last seen over four months ago on April 7 while going on a walk to Wolf Creek.

CLICK HERE to read an entire timeline of Wilson's disappearance.

You can watch the press conference coverage below.

