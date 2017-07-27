Silvis Police looking for purse theft suspect

The Silvis Police Department is investigating the theft of an individual’s wallet, which was stolen while at the Silvis Walmart, on 07/18/17. The credit cards from the wallet were subsequently used at two local Quad City area businesses. The Silvis Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect. Contact Det. Mark Copeland at the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Silvis Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities where you can remain anonymous.

If you have information concerning this crime, call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you’ll receive a cash reward of UP TO $1,000.

