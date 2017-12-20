Silvis council approves ice skating rink for next year

Winter outdoor enthusiasts will have another thing to do in the Quad Cities starting next winter. The Silvis City Council approved a new ice skating rink to be set up at the Friendship Park Tennis Courts, 14th Street & Crosstown Avenue.

City officials say the skating will be free and "at your own risk." The parks department employees will smooth the ice daily as needed.

According to officials, the rink will be purchased new and will cost just over $5,600. The rink will be open throughout the day and lit during the afternoon from 4 to 8 p.m., starting next year.