Silvis firefighter hurt battling duplex fire

A Silvis, ILL. firefighter was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being hurt while fighting a duplex fire.

Fire crews were called to a home near Second Avenue and 13th Street just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday. TV6 is told that when firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the home.

Capt. Greg Hart said one firefighter was hurt. According to the Assistant Fire Chief, the firefighter slipped on the stairs and is expected to be okay. Three different departments were called in to help. Capt. Hart says that is a standard practice for the Silvis Fire Department and today the help was needed.

"When a structure fire happens in any one of our city's we have an automatic response for the neighboring cities to come and help us," Capt. Hart said. "Today when the fire came, there wasn't a lot of staff, a lot of firemen available, so they come automatically to help."

Hart said the heat Sunday made fighting the fire more difficult. A neighboring church did open up and provide water and a place for firefighters to cool down.

Hart tells TV6 the fire started in a second-floor closet, but an exact cause is unknown.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the families that live in the duplex.