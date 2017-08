A Silvis man is arrested after leading police on a high speed pursuit in Des Moines County.

Overnight deputies responded near Sperry Iowa for a suspicious vehicle. Police say the driver, 36-year-old Eli Erickson, took off south on Highway 61 in a chase with speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, he pulled over and officers tasered him after he did not comply. Erickson faces several charges including eluding.