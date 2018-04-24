Silvis police investigate $1,000 in damage to Schadt Park

The Silvis Police Department is investigating about $1,000 worth in damages to Schadt Park. According to officials, the entire act was caught on surveillance. Officers believe juveniles are responsible, but will not release the video because they are underage. David Hayes oversees all nine parks in Silvis and said vandalism is an ongoing issue.

"It happens a lot in the summer, during the summer months," Schadt said.

Saturday morning Hayes said he unlocked the door to the men's restroom for the first time this season. Less than 24 hours later, he came back to find the steel partition to the restroom torn down. City Clerk, Jim Nelson, said repairs will cost about $1,000. While that may not seem like much, Nelson said it impacts a small community like Silvis.

"In a small community one of the most important things we try to do is protect our citizen's money and their investment in our community."

Public works crews will start repairs within the next few days. According to Nelson, they'll install a concrete wall instead of steel doors to prevent another incident. Meantime, police are continuing to investigate. Officers said they have a few people of interest right now, all are around the age of 13.