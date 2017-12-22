Sing Along In Apartment 304

The sounds of the singing seniors fill the air in Apartment 304 at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. Rose and Ken Nuernberger are the gracious hosts.

Rose is eighty three years old and plays the organ. Her husband Ken is eighty four. He made the African Tongue Drums used in the sing along.

Ninety two year old Milo Wieman plays the mighty mandolin. The group ranges in age from eighty to ninety six years of age.

They meet regularly in the Nuernberger apartment. Music is a form of entertainment and a way for these super seniors to remain young at heart.

This session, they sang a number of Christmas Carols, with smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts.

Rose and Ken are retired school teachers. Rose was born in Nebraska and has been playing music since she was five years old.

From "O Come All Ye Faithful" to "Go Tell It On The Mountain", and Jingle Bells in between, a senior sing along. A musical message. A Merry Christmas to you from the folks at Apartment 304!