Single vehicle rollover in Jo Daviess County

Sheriff's officials say a man was charged with a DUI after a rollover accident early Saturday morning. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 17 at Stagecoach Trail at N. County Divide Road.

Officials say 24-year-old Mitchell J. Ganzer of Dubuque, Iowa was eastbound on Stagecoach Trail when he lost control on a curve, went into the ditch and struck an embankment. His vehicle went airborn and came to rest in the road.

Ganzer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. The accident remains under investigation.

He was charged with driving under the influence and too fast for conditions.

