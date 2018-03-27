Sister Jean bobblehead helps raise money for Loyola Athletic Fund

A best-selling bobblehead belongs to an unlikely baller in this year's Final Four. Meet Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, or her likeliness anyway.

Claiming the top spot in the history of bobblehead sales, by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum with more than 5,000 sold in about 48 hours, March Madness, indeed.

As her team, Loyola University Chicago, claims a top spot in this year's Mens' NCAA Basketball Tournament, making it to the Final Four, all with the 98-year-old nun's guidance and prayer.

Loyola will face Michigan Saturday night in San Antonio for a spot in next Monday's National Championship Game.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each Sister Jean Bobblehead will benefit the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.