UPDATE: Man in custody after refusing to leave Cedar Rapids home

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police say the man who refused to leave a home on 17th Street SW, prompting a standoff with officers, has been taken into custody.

Authorities were able to resolve the situation around 4:45 a.m. Sunday without injury after the man spent nearly 12 hours holed up at 1010 17th Street.

Police said the incident began around 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Authorities reported the man may have had a weapon, but that he hadn't made any specific threats. As a safety precaution, police blocked off most of 17th Street.

The individual has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

