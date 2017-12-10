Six Weekend Picks: Dec. 10

- RiverBend Fill the Bowl: Check out KWQC's story on this event.

- Tis the Season Senior Holiday Celebration: Dec. 10 the city of Bettendorf will host the 8th annual event. Seniors 60 and older are invited to enjoy holiday music, entertainment and refreshments. The event is held at the Waterfront Convention Center on State St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment begin at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all QC seniors.

- Winter Lights at the Botanical Center: This is the first year for the display. The outdoor gardens will be decorated with thousands of lights. Visitors can bundle up and stroll the gardens at night. Then people are invited to warm up inside with a hot chocolate bar. For kids, there will be crafts and cocoa provided. To find costs and more, visit the events Facebook page.

- Giant Advent Calendar: The German American Heritage Center is getting in the holiday spirit with a unique display. They are lighting up one of the southern window each night to count down the days until Christmas Eve. The giant advent calendar will feature art from 7th grade students at Davenport's Creative Arts Academy. The calendar will be up until Jan. 8. For more information, head to the center's website.

- Frozen Landing: Winter weather has hit the QCA. The rink has been up and running since Nov. 22, but it's more ice skating weather now. Skating is free but skate rental is $2. For more information, check out the city of Bettendorf's official website.

For more on these events, tune into QC Today Weekend at 8:30 a.m.

