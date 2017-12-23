Six Weekend Picks: Dec. 23

- Winter Farmers Market: Looking for some last-minute gifts? The Freight House Farmer's Market is open for the winter season. People can stop by from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dec. 23 Santa will also be at the market to take pictures. For more, head to the Winter Market's Facebook page

- Winter Lights at the Botanical Center: This is the first year for the display. The outdoor gardens will be decorated with thousands of lights. Visitors can bundle up and stroll the gardens at night. Then people are invited to warm up inside with a hot chocolate bar. For kids, there will be crafts and cocoa provided. To find costs and more, visit the events Facebook page.

- Vander Veer Conservatory hosts Poinsettias and Lights: This year's theme is "The Polar Express". Dec. 23 will feature extended hours, through 7 p.m. There will also be crafts and activities starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit Vander Veer's Facebook page.

- Crepes and Mimosas: Me and Billy is hosting the breakfast on Christmas Eve Eve. The restaurant is partnering with "The Crepe Guy" to provide food. The breakfast runs from 9 a.m. - Noon. For more information head to their Facebook page.

- Frozen Landing: The ice skating rink in Bettendorf is open with different holiday hours.

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Noon - 6 p.m.

Tune into Quad Cities Today Weekend at 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for more on the events.