Six Weekend Picks: Dec. 24

- Winter Farmers Market: Looking for some last-minute gifts? The Freight House Farmer's Market is open for the winter season. People can stop by from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dec. 23 Santa will also be at the market to take pictures. For more, head to the Winter Market's Facebook page

- Winter Lights at the Botanical Center: This is the first year for the display. The outdoor gardens will be decorated with thousands of lights. Visitors can bundle up and stroll the gardens at night. Then people are invited to warm up inside with a hot chocolate bar. For kids, there will be crafts and cocoa provided. To find costs and more, visit the events Facebook page.

- Frozen Landing: The ice skating rink in Bettendorf is open with different holiday hours.

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Noon - 6 p.m.

- German American Heritage Museum Giant Advent Calendar: Sunday is the final day, but the display will be up through Jan. 8.

- Henry's Christmas Yard: The infamous yard full of Christmas inflatables is hosting Santa on Christmas Eve. The big man himself will be at the house from 5 - 8 p.m. To get a sneak peek and more information, head to the yard's Facebook page.