Six Weekend Picks: Dec.16

- Mistletoe Stroll Holiday Tour: Galena, Illinois is highlighting Bed and Breakfasts in the area. Visitors can tour participating B&B location's parlor and dining room. Some treats will be available to visitors as well. For a full list of participating locations, head to Galena County's website .

- Elves Workshop: The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a workshop at the city's mall. At the annual event, kids will get a chance to do some holiday crafts and visit with the big man himself.

- Holiday Spectacular: Tina's Dance Studio will be holding their annual Holiday Spectacular. The event will be held at North Scott High School in Eldridge. Each year, the studio in Eldridge puts on two shows (10am and 1pm.) There will be raffles to win baskets donated from around the QC, along with other goodies. All of the proceeds goes to Make A Wish Foundation.

- Car Menorah Parade: Chabad of the Quad Cities is hosting a Car Menorah Lighting Parade in Bettendorf. The parade will pull off from 18th St. and 53rd Ave. and will end at the Quad City Bank and Trust on Middle Rd. It's scheduled to start at 7 p.m. A lightning ceremony will follow the parade and is set for 8:30 p.m. For more on the parade route,

head to the event's Facebook page .

- Science of Star Wars: The city of Rock Island is hosting an experimental event. It will be held at the downtown library and focus on experiments and activities that show how the Star Wars movie predicted real-life technologies. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page .